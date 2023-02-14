KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Legislature continues to push for tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. Resolution number six of 2023 was adopted at Thursday night’s meeting. This will set up a public hearing on proposed local law number one of 2023, offering property tax exemption of up to 10% to volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers starting in 2024.

“Since the governor signed this bill into law in late December 2022, we in the Legislature immediately started the process to give this exemption to our volunteers as soon as possible,” said Legislator Kevin Roberts (District 12 – Plattekill), the author of local law Number one of 2023. “Our firefighters risk their lives in service to our communities and neighbors. We also encourage Ulster County towns and all other entities authorized by the state legislation to provide the same measure of tax relief to these selfless men and women as a thankful gesture for their civic engagement.”

Under the local law, Ulster County will provide an exemption of 10% on its real property tax levy for volunteers’ primary residences beginning on January 1, 2024, according to the Ulster County Office of the county legislature. Towns and villages with volunteer departments can opt-in to provide the exemptions.

“This county tax relief opportunity will not only encourage those to join their local department but also incentivize people to continue volunteering,” said Majority Leader Jonathan Heppner

(District 23 – Woodstock & West Hurley), the sponsor of the Local Law. “Ulster County has a strong tradition on volunteer fire and ambulance service and we rely heavily on these brave individuals in our community.”

The public hearing will take place on Tuesday, March 8, at 7:10 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers on the 6th floor. Anyone with more questions regarding the hearing can contact the Office of the Clerk of the Legislature at (845) 340-3900.