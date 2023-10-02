POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Poughkeepsie man was taken into custody for allegedly selling a rental trailer through an online sales ad. Alejandro A. Cabrera, 33, collected over $3,000 from the victim while giving them a false promise he would deliver the registration and title to the trailer.

Cabrera had no ownership rights or permission to sell the enclosed trailer. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office charged Cabrera with grand larceny in the third degree. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Esopus Justice Court on a future date.