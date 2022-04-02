WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday, around 1:50 p.m., members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were called to a fully-developed structure fire at 8853 Route 209 in Wawarsing. Multiple fire departments also responded to help extinguish the flames.

Photo: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

Fire departments responding:

Ellenville

Bloomingburg

Walker Valley

Wurtsboro

Kerhonkson

Napanoch

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulster County Arson Task Force are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries to household residents or firefighters were reported.

According to deputy assistant county executive Dan Torres, the building was part of the Ukrainian American Youth Association (CYM) Camp. The camp is owned by the CYM’s national organization, not the local chapter, and has recently helped organize donations of medical supplies and money to the embattled nation.