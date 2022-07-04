SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., officers with the Saugerties Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 24 Clermont Street in the Village of Saugerties. Upon arrival, officers noticed a broken window on the corner of the building, and found two people inside, who they arrested.

The subjects were taken back to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing. Police say they also recovered a backpack with various cans of beer and hard seltzer, and bottles of liquor inside. The booze, police say, was traced back to The Stable, located in the Cantine Veteran’s Sports Complex.

The sports complex had also been broken into, according to police, and a beer cooler was forced open and damaged. Detectives were able to establish that the burglary had taken place around 3:05 a.m. They believe the same two suspects were responsible.

Charged:

Brandon Amignon-Gonzalez, 18, of Kingston:

Third-degree burglary (two counts) (Felonies)

Petit larceny (Misdemeanor)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (Misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage by persons under 21 (Violation)

Adolescent offender, 16, of Kingston

Two counts of third-degree burglary (Felonies)

Petit larceny (Misdemeanor)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of an alcoholic beverage by persons under 21 (violation)

Amignon-Gonzalez was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was released by the judge on his own recognizance. Amignon-Gonzalez is scheduled to reappear on July 13 to answer his charges in the Town of Saugerties, and on July 18 to answer his charges in the Village of Saugerties.