ESOPUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are asking the public for help in finding Wayne Nickerson, 49, who was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Esopus. According to state police, Nickerson is 5’6″ with green eyes and blonde hair.

State Police say Nickerson was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants while driving a green all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Anyone with information regarding Nickerson’s whereabouts is asked to call the New York State Police at the Highland Barracks at (845) 691-2922.