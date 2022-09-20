SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man has been ordered to appear in court after he allegedly shared private photos of his ex-girlfriend with his coworkers, in a work group chat. Police said Jeffrey Wilder, 38, was arrested on September 18 for the alleged crime, which took place in July 2022.

Wilder was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, a misdemeanor. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

Wilder is due back in court in October. If he is convicted, he could face up to one year behind bars.