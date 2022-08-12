SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An order of protection was issued against a Saugerties man after he allegedly fought someone in his house, and put them in a chokehold. The alleged domestic dispute was first reported to Saugerties Police on Aug. 4.

Officers responded to a home on Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties to investigate. There, they established that a fight had allegedly taken place between an unnamed victim and Claude R. Curry, 48. During the fight, Curry became physical with the victim and put them in a chokehold, police said.

Curry was arrested at the scene and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. Curry was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance after the court issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.