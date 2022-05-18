SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department has arrested Trevor J. Bell, 26 after he allegedly held a woman down and punched her 20 times in the head. A 911 call came in on Wednesday, around 4:12 a.m., and police responded to a house at 8 Russell Street in Saugerties where they found the alleged criminal and arrested him.

After he was arrested, Bell was charged with:

Third-degree attempted assault (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Bell was processed at the Saugerties Police Department Headquarters and then arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court. The court issued a stay-away order on behalf of the victim, and Bell was then released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date.