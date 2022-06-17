SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saugerties Police Detectives arrested Weston D. Smith, 33, on Thursday, charging him with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. On Monday, June 13, Smith had been arrested by Saugerties Police after an alleged domestic dispute.

Police say, during the fight, Smith threatened to shoot a victim with a 12 gauge shotgun. As part of their investigation, detectives say they learned that Smith’s Remington 12 gauge shotgun had been stolen during a burglary in Woodstock back in 2019.

Smith was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on July 18.