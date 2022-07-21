SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saugerties man has been ordered to appear in court after he allegedly flushed his victim’s dentures down a toilet, and broke their glasses, during a domestic dispute. The Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 199 Partition Street, apartment number six, at about 5:01 a.m. Thursday for the reported dispute.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Robert R. Amirault, 45, of Saugerties at the scene.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (Misdemeanor)

Amirault was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance, scheduled to re-appear at a later date. A no-contact order of protection was issued by the court on behalf of the victim.