SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old was taken to Health Alliance Hospital with minor injuries after riding an electric bicycle and crashing into a car on Thursday, March 16. The parents of the 15-year-old were issued a citation for failing to use a hand signal while operating a bicycle, and the driver of the car was issued a ticket for passing in a no-passing zone.

On March 16, around 8:18 p.m., police responded at the intersection of Route 9W and Saugerties Plaza for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Police say after an investigation, they found the 15-year-old was driving an electric bike on Route 9W in the center lane going northbound, directly in front of the car. Both tried to get out of the way by veering left when the car drove over a double yellow, and the 15-year-old took a left turn into Saugerties Plaza. The two collided, knocking the biker off the bike and onto the pavement. Police say the biker was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.