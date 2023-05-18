LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the morning of May 18, the Town of Lloyd Police Department posted a missing notice for Sheldon Pearce. They need help finding the man—who lives in Highland and is also known as Sheldon White Pearce—so if you know anything about Pearce’s whereabouts, call (845) 691-6102.

Police said Pearce left his home at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They said he was last seen in Orange County, walking into Cornwall from New Windsor. Police did not share a physical description, but they did include photos they said were taken from his Facebook page.