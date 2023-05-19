NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Dodge Ram pickup truck that ended up in the Wallkill River. According to the police, a kayaker reported seeing the vehicle submerged.

The vehicle was located just north of the New Paltz Gardens for Nutrition. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office In-Water Rescue Team assisted the Town of New Paltz Police Department in removing the vehicle.

The vehicle was unoccupied and rescue scuba divers searching the surrounding area did not report any additional findings. Police are investigating who the vehicle belongs to and how it ended up in the Wallkill River.