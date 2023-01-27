ROSENDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman who died in a fire at her Ulster County home on Sunday has been identified by police as Jone G. Miller, 80. It happened at 267 Mossy Brook Road in Rosendale, according to a press release from New York State Police.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, a state police spokesperson said, “there is no indication of foul play.”

The New York State Police are being assisted by the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Ulster County Office of Emergency Services. The High Falls Fire Department helped extinguish the fire on Sunday.