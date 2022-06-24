SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department was called out to the McDonalds at 350 Route 212 around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers were told that a man had been arguing with employees at the drive-thru window, over a hamburger.

When they got to the restaurant, officers interviewed their suspect, identified as Jeffrey Schneider, 53, of Connecticut. Schneider, who police say was drunk, was allegedly very confrontational with officers during their investigation. He was arrested at the scene.

Charged:

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated driving while intoxicated BAC over 0.18%

Operating a motor vehicle while consuming an alcoholic beverage

Having an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle

Schneider was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, where he submitted to a breath test, which police say resulted in a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.26%, more than three times the legal limit. After processing, Schneider was released to a third party. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date to answer his charges.