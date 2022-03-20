SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 18 at 2:30 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station on Route 32 in Saugerties for a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers said they noticed that the building had been broken into and that a large rock had been thrown through the glass doors.

Investigations revealed the burglar had stolen cash, New York Lottery scratch-off tickets, and packs of Newport cigarettes. When they began searching the scene, officers found a cell phone and personal documents that allegedly belonged to Michael Spiecker, 36, of Kingston.

On March 18 at 7:46 p.m., after some questioning, Spiecker was arrested and charged with the following:

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

After processing, Spiecker was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance. Spiecker is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, March 23, to answer his charges.