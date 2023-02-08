MOUNT MARION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Overlook Circle on Tuesday morning. Investigations determined that Christopher J. Delia, 28, caused damage to the home in the presence of his one-year-old child.

Delia was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on charges of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The court issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim. Delia was released and is scheduled to reappear in court on Wednesday afternoon.