SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man is due in court next week after he allegedly broke into a safe at the Speedway where he works, and stole $600 from a money bag. Police said they identified the employee as Jose Ienuso, 31, after watching a surveillance video from Thursday morning.

Later in the afternoon, Ienuso was pulled over by Saugerties Police. He was arrested and processed on a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

Ienuso was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He is due to answer his charge on Aug. 24.