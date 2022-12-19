SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident that allegedly happened at a house party on Friday. No one has been charged with anything as of yet in this case.

On December 16, around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at 77 Fish Creek Road in Saugerties. Police say that roughly 40 people were partying inside of a house, when gun shots were fired in the front yard. The gun shots sent most fleeing from the residence. A 2014 Chrysler 200, belonging to one of the partygoers, sustained three bullet holes as a result of the incident. One bullet round that had entered through the vehicle’s headlight, was recovered in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Police discovered nine shell casings from the street as a result of the incident.

Police say most of the attendees came from Kingston, Newburgh, Beacon, and Poughkeepsie, and ranged in age anywhere from 15 and 24. Police also say most attendees weren’t cooperative, and others fled the scene as police were responding.

The address of the incident is advertised online as an AirBNB, owned by Just Divine Homes LLC, which is out of New Jersey. Police investigation is continuing on this case, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (845) 246-9800.