WALLKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Sunday in the town of Wallkill on I-84. Police say the car crash took the life of 35-year-old Sarah Williams of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania.

Police responded to I-84 westbound for a report of a car crash involving two cars. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge had rolled down an embankment off the north shoulder of the road and flipped over. Police say Williams was the driver of the Dodge, and she was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver and passenger of the other car were not injured.

Police say their primary investigation shows both vehicles were driving westbound and crashed for unknown reasons, which caused the Dodge to flip over. Police say Mechanicstown Fire Department and the Town of Wallkill EMS assisted on the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the cars before the crash to call the Middletown Barracks and ask for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at (845) 344-5300. This investigation is still ongoing.