ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal train accident that happened in Ulster on March 10. A pedestrian was hit by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to the area of Winsupply on Morton BLVD for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a train. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld by deputies, was a 39-year-old male from Kingston and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say an investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Ulster Police Department, Mobile Life Support Services, Ulster Hose Co. 5, and CSX.