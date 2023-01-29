NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on I-87 in New Paltz involving a Toyota Avalon that struck a tractor-trailer from behind on Saturday. 63-year-old Darleen Halwick of Hurley, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a tractor-trailer was driving southbound in the right lane, near mile marker 78.9, when it was struck from behind. The tractor-trailer driver says he initially thought he had a flat tire as he made his way safely to the shoulder. After checking out the back of the trailer, he saw that a Toyota Avalon was lodged underneath the trailer with significant damage, according to State Police.

Halwick was the only occupant of the Avalon. The Ulster County Medical Examiner transported Halwick to Health Alliance Hospital for an autopsy. The crash is still under investigation.