GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Gardiner on Thursday. Police say Daniel Curtin, 32, of Wappingers Falls, succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed a 2012 Subaru was traveling west on SR-299 when it crossed over double yellow lines and struck a 2023 Yamaha motorcycle traveling east. The motorcycle driver, identified as Curtin, was injured and later succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of troopers and EMS on the scene.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.