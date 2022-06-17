HIGHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lloyd Police Department arrested Ibn W. Ross Jr., 20, of Hyde Park around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Ross was allegedly in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun with defaced serial numbers and large quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Charged:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felonies)

Ross was arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and sent to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 bail. Lloyd Police said this was the third illegal handgun they have taken off the street in the past three months.