PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.

On Monday, police responded to Campbell Drive Extension for a report of a dead person outside of a residence. Police say Spotards was located outside of his house with multiple gunshot wounds. This incident is under investigation by the Town of Plattekill Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police at Highland at (845) 691-2922. All information may be kept confidential.