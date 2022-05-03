SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening, police say, Martin A. Bethel, 23, of Saugerties was driving northbound on Blue Mountain Road in Saugerties when he crashed into several mailboxes. But that was just the beginning of it.

Bethel then allegedly ran into a parked car, flipping his own. He went airborne and somehow landed on the roof of the car he first hit.

When police arrived, Bethel told them he wasn’t hurt. He was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Department Headquarters, where he refused to take a breath test.

Bethel was charged with felony driving while intoxicated. He was released on appearance tickets, and there has been no word on when he is next scheduled to appear in court.