SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany County man faces felony charges after he allegedly stole a car from a food delivery driver at the Sunoco gas station on State Route 32 in Saugerties on Saturday. Saugerties Police responded at 11:44 a.m. after hearing of a car stolen from the gas station, located at 2781 Route 32. Police said a food delivery driver was making a delivery at the station and left his car doors unlocked.

Daniel M. Brisson, 40, of Cohoes, allegedly got in the car and drove off. Police notified all law enforcement agencies in the area, and later that afternoon Ulster County Sheriff’s Office patrol noticed Brisson walking on Sheehan Lane in the town of Ulster. As soon as Brisson saw the Sheriff’s Deputy, he allegedly ran into the woods, leading them on a foot chase.

Saugerties and Town of Ulster Police responded after Brisson fled on foot from the deputy. Police were able to track him down, and he was arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office near 42 Frederick Drive in Ruby after a lengthy pursuit.

Charged:

Grand larceny (Felony)

Possession of stolen property (Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration (Misdemeanor)

Police say Brisson was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in connection with an incident on Friday, May 28, where he was allegedly caught on camera by a Ring doorbell stealing a package off a porch on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties. Brisson is also wanted out of Albany County on a warrant for failure to appear in court on petit larceny and criminal mischief charges in Cohoes.

Brisson was released with tickets to appear in both Ulster and Saugerties Town Courts.