GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Minor injuries were reported after a single-engine plane crashed near Skydive the Ranch on Sand Hill Road, New York State Police said Monday. At about 11:45 a.m. Sunday, a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft landed at the 55 Sand Hill Road location, but the pilot reported being unable to stop the single-engine fixed-wing plane.

The pilot, who was flying from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, tried to climb and attempt another landing but, while ascending, the plane failed to gain enough altitude and stuck a cable fence at the end of the runway near Sand Hill Road, police said. The plane then crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot, colliding with several rocks and trees before coming to a complete stop on the roadway.

The pilot and a front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to police. The other two passengers were uninjured and no one on the ground was hurt.

No one on the plane was identified. State police have notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.