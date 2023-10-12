NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pickle eating, pickle juice drinking, and pickle tossing are just some of the things in store for the 26th annual Rosendale International Pickle Festival. The festival is set for October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the past, the festival was held at the Town of Rosendale Recreation Center. Due to parking issues, the Pickle Festival is now located at the Ulster County Fairgrounds at 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz.

The pickle festival is best known for its Pickling Contest and Pickle Triathalon. For the pickling contest, people can submit their homemade pickle jar creations in several different categories to be judged.

Each category has a first and second-place winner. The categories include Best in Show, Sweet Pickles, Professional Pickles, Pickles Fruit, and Pickled Vegetables. You can view all the entry details on the Rosendale International Pickle Festival website.

The Pickle Triathlon consists of three events: the Pickle Eating Contest, the Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, and the Pickle Toss. The first two are self-explanatory, but the Pickle Toss involves one teammate throwing the pickles, the second teammate catching them in their mouth, and the third teammate keeping track of the caught pickles.

The triathlon starts at 4 p.m. on the main stage. No advanced registration is required and the contests are open to all ages.

The festival includes more than 100 vendors selling food, baked goods, crafts, jewelry, and of course, pickles. You can view the full vendor lineup on the Rosendale International Pickle Festival website.

The Rosendale International Pickle Festival was founded in 1997 and more than 1,000 people attended. The festival has since grown with more than 4,000 people attending each year.