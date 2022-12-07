NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday evening, members of the New Paltz Fire Department responded to a reported tractor-trailer fire at mile marker 72.6 southbound on the New York State Thruway. When crews arrived at the scene, they found the tractor part of the truck fully engulfed in flames, according to a release.

(Photos: New Paltz Fire Department)

(Photos: New Paltz Fire Department)

(Photos: New Paltz Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze, before it spread to the trailer. No injuries were reported to civilians or fire crews.

The New Paltz Fire Department was assisted by the New York State Police Thruway, Plattekill Fire Department with a tanker and manpower at the scene, and Modena Fire Department with an engine to standby at New Paltz Firehouse. An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.