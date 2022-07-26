SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 9:17 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call for a fight in progress at the Price Chopper Store in Saugerties. Responding officers determined that Tami B. Mallet-Edwards was there with another individual who had started an argument with staff in the store.

After the manager tried to help Mallet-Edwards on a different register, the confrontation continued, police said. The manager advised that if they did not stop arguing, they would be asked to leave the store.

Mallet-Edwards then allegedly approached the manager and shoved her to the ground, causing the manager to hit the back of her head on the floor. Mallet-Edwards was arrested at the scene, and charged with third-degree attempted assault.