NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Fair is returning for its 137th year on August 1. Filled with food, rides, and entertainment, the fair runs through August 6.

Founded in 1869, the Ulster County Fair has moved around from Ellenville to Kingston to New Paltz, where it is today. The fair takes place at the Ulster County Fairgrounds at 249 Libertyville Road.

Daily entertainment

Cowboy Circus

Robinson’s Racing Pigs

Two by Two Animal Haven

Fireworks on Wednesday evening

Carrie McQueen — Stilt Walker

Horse Shows

Baby Contest on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Truck and Tractor Pulls

4-H exhibits

Live music

Tuesday: Thunder Ridge at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Lee Greenwood at 8 p.m.

Thursday: Alex Shillo’s Tribute to Bruce Springsteen at 8 p.m.

Friday: Kentucky Headhunters at 8 p.m.

Saturday: Thompson Square at 8 p.m.

Sunday: JD Leonard (As Garth) at 5:30 p.m.

New this year, the Ulster County Fair has a “Sensory Safe Space” for families with a child with autism or any person with sensory sensitivity. The room is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There are also sensory-safe hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with no rides, and 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday with rides available with no lights or music.

You can buy tickets on the Ulster County Fair website or at the door. Admission includes access to all the Midway Rides. The gates open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. every other day.