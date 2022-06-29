KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The feature film “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” is searching for Hudson Valley locals to play search party members on the big screen. Filming will take place in and around the Kingston area, from July 11 through August 8.

Most of this film takes place outdoors, in a natural wooded setting. Never fear, though- the tick issue is being addressed seriously by production, and protection will be available.

Based on a true story. 12-year-old Donn Fendler finds himself stranded and alone at the top of Maine’s Mount Katahdin. With a storm raging, night closing in, and no sign of a way back, will he ever make it home to his parents, who are feverishly searching for him? Producers compare the film to “Empire of the Sun” in its big-heartedness, and to “The Revenant” in its intensity.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission (HV Casting) is handling casting for this project. New applicants can register online for an HV Casting account. If you already have an account, and would like to submit for a role in “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” visit the dedicated casting page online.