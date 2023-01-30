SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday morning, Saugerties Police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 32. Investigations determined that Christopher Cazares, 44, of Kingston, lost control of a Freightliner while pulling a 28-foot trailer while approaching a curve in the roadway.

The Freightliner struck a tree and turned over, coming to a rest in the middle of the highway. Cazares was treated at the scene for head and neck injuries and transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.