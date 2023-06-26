SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal crash in the town of Shandaken has resulted in the death of one person. The accident occurred on June 23.

At 6:08 p.m., police responded to the area of Route 28 and Bridge Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that Anna Maguire, 79, of Woodstock, was driving a 2002 Subaru Outback eastbound on State Route 28, when she failed to maneuver a curve.

Police say Maguire crossed into the westbound lane, where she struck a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 head on. Maguire was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to officers, the driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries. They were evaluated by EMS, but declined medical treatment.