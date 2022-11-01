SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A full stay-away order of protection has been issued for a Saugerties woman after she was reportedly trapped in her own apartment by Lyle P. Cook, 37, of Olivebridge. Police claim Cook showed up at the victim’s apartment around 1 a.m. on October 27 and began banging on the door and yelling.

The victim reported to police that Cook then made his way into the apartment and began arguing with her, waking up two children who were sleeping. Cook allegedly took the victim’s cell phone away from her when she tried to call police. When the victim tried to use another phone in the apartment, Cook reportedly grabbed the phone away from the victim, pulling the phone cord out of the wall.

The victim tried to run out of the apartment but was stopped by Cook, who blocked the door, police said. The victim reported she then pushed a screen out of a window in an attempt to escape.

That is when Cook reportedly fled the scene. The victim says she then called the police.

On October 30, at 3:30 p.m., Cook was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the charges of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Cook was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance after the court issued a full stay-away order of protection on behalf of the victims.