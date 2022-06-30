ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mid-Hudson Valley Credit Union told New York State Police officers on October 7, 2021, that over $130,000 had been stolen. Police say the report triggered an extensive investigation, which eventually led them to Yariel Villegas, 24, of Carmel.

Villegas allegedly opened a fraudulent account with the credit union, using the stolen identity of another individual. He then made several expensive purchases around the Hudson Valley, police said. Among them were jewelry, clothing, and airline tickets.

Charged:

Second-degree grand larceny (Felony)

First-degree identity theft (Felony)

Villegas was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court. He was then released on his own recognizance.