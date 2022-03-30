NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 23, around 2:13 a.m., New York State Police officers saw a car driving east on State Route 32 in New Paltz in violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Troopers stopped the car and identified the operator as Nolan V. Casale, 21, from Marlboro.

Police say it became obvious that Casale was drunk while speaking with him. When troopers tried to arrest Casale, he allegedly fled on foot, down Main Street, towards a Sunoco station. While running, Casale tripped and fell down a hill behind the gas station, allowing troopers to catch him.

Once in custody, troopers allegedly found a small plastic bag in Casale’s hand that contained cocaine. He then began to dry heave, according to police, and threw up several small bags containing the drug. Troopers contacted Mobile Life as a precautionary measure, but Casale refused medical attention.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemanor)

Driving while ability impaired by alcohol

Casale was arraigned in the Town of New Paltz Court in front of Judge Weires. He has since been released on his own recognizance.