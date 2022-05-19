LLOYD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged after allegedly fleeing police and causing a crash on the Mid-Hudson Bridge on Wednesday, which closed the bridge in both directions for hours. New York State Police said Tyzhan Catts, 23, of Poughkeepsie, and his passenger were both injured in the crash.

On May 18 around 7 a.m., police said a trooper saw a 2008 Audi A6 traveling eastbound at a high-rate speed across the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The trooper then tried to stop the vehicle.

Police said Catts failed to stop and tried to pass vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic. He then crashed into a 2004 BMW Motorcycle, a 2009 Honda CRV, and a 2015 Volkswagen Golf.

Catts and his passenger were both transported by ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the other drivers were also transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen and his passenger were not injured.

Charges

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Catts was released on an appearance ticket.