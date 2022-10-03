KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingston man was jailed without bail Sunday night after he allegedly ran from police with a defaced gun on him. According to the New York State Police, a Trooper patrolling in Kingston tried to stop Duane Dumas, 39, after seeing him break several traffic laws. Dumas allegedly sped off, leading the Trooper on a high-speed chase across the city that ended at Manor Avenue and Elmendorf Street.

Once his car came to a stop, Troopers said Dumas jumped out and ran. According to police, after he was tracked down and cuffed, officers found a defaced 9mm handgun on him.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Defaced weapon (Felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of governmental administration (Misdemeanor)

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Dumas was also given 10 tickets, police said. He was arraigned in front of Judge Parker at the Town of Hurley Court and sent to Ulster County Jail without bail.