NY AG James holds gun buyback in Kingston

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James held a gun buyback event in Kingston.
“Our neighborhoods are safer when we take dangerous firearms out of our communities and ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands,” James said in a written statement after the event.
The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) announces that 47 firearms were turned in to law enforcement as part of the buyback program. In all, gun owners turned over including an assault rifle, 15 handguns, 17 rifles and shotguns, and 14 non-working or antique guns, according to the OAG.
The OAG accepted—with no questions asked—unloaded firearms, both working and nonworking, on site. People were compensated with gift cards and ipads in exchange for their guns. The OAG says it has has collected over 3,000 firearms since first holding buyback events like this one in 2013.
