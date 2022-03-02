SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kimberly Shultis—the mother of Paislee Shultis, the 6-year-old girl who was found underneath a staircase in Saugerties last month—appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. She was in the courtroom for just minutes before the case was adjourned until next month, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Kimberly is charged with misdemeanor custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors did not bring any additional charges.

Shultis—along with family and supporters—arrived at Saugerties town court around 2 p.m. Everyone was dressed in blue—although it was not clear what the color represented.

This appearance came just over two weeks since Paislee was located by Saugerties police after being missing for over two-and-a-half years.