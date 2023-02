No injuries were reported after a car caught fire on the shoulder of the Thruway in Kingston Monday evening. (Photo: City of Kingston Fire Department)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No injuries were reported after a car caught fire on the shoulder of the Thruway in Kingston Monday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m., according to an online statement from the city fire department.

Eight firefighters in total were sent to the scene, due to the dangers of working on the highway. They were able to douse the flames in about an hour.

An investigation into the fire’s cause remains ongoing. No further details were available Thursday morning.