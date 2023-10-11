ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine individuals have been indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated in Ulster County. Large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were reportedly distributed in Ellenville, Kingston, and other parts of Ulster County between March 2021 and January 2023.

Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in Ellenville, White Plains, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Approximately 4 kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, and $600,000 in drug proceeds, and five firearms were seized.

All nine defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, the defendants could face the following terms of imprisonment:

Name Age Residence Minimum Term Maximum Term Christopher Baez, aka “Butta” 45 Manhattan 10 years Life Joseph Logan, aka “Jazz” or “Jabb” 32 Ellenville 5 years 40 years Joshua Morales, aka “Young” 34 Ellenville 5 years 40 years Joshua Atkinson, aka “Swaggs” 26 Ellenville 10 years Life Luis Santiago, aka “Banks” 35 Ellenville 10 years Life Frankie Maldonado Jr. 36 Ellenville 5 years 40 years Justin Torres 35 Ellenville 5 years 40 years Erkan Deniz, aka “E” or “Ed” 38 Ellenville 5 years 40 years Daryl Livingston, aka “Whiz” 35 Huguenot None 20 years

Three defendants face additional charges. Deniz was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Atkinson was charged with distribution of cocaine and fentanyl. Santiago was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.