ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine individuals have been indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated in Ulster County. Large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were reportedly distributed in Ellenville, Kingston, and other parts of Ulster County between March 2021 and January 2023.
Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in Ellenville, White Plains, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Approximately 4 kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, and $600,000 in drug proceeds, and five firearms were seized.
All nine defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, the defendants could face the following terms of imprisonment:
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|Minimum Term
|Maximum Term
|Christopher Baez, aka “Butta”
|45
|Manhattan
|10 years
|Life
|Joseph Logan, aka “Jazz” or “Jabb”
|32
|Ellenville
|5 years
|40 years
|Joshua Morales, aka “Young”
|34
|Ellenville
|5 years
|40 years
|Joshua Atkinson, aka “Swaggs”
|26
|Ellenville
|10 years
|Life
|Luis Santiago, aka “Banks”
|35
|Ellenville
|10 years
|Life
|Frankie Maldonado Jr.
|36
|Ellenville
|5 years
|40 years
|Justin Torres
|35
|Ellenville
|5 years
|40 years
|Erkan Deniz, aka “E” or “Ed”
|38
|Ellenville
|5 years
|40 years
|Daryl Livingston, aka “Whiz”
|35
|Huguenot
|None
|20 years
Three defendants face additional charges. Deniz was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Atkinson was charged with distribution of cocaine and fentanyl. Santiago was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.