ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine individuals have been indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking organization that operated in Ulster County. Large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were reportedly distributed in Ellenville, Kingston, and other parts of Ulster County between March 2021 and January 2023.

Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants in Ellenville, White Plains, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Approximately 4 kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, and $600,000 in drug proceeds, and five firearms were seized.

All nine defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, the defendants could face the following terms of imprisonment:

NameAgeResidenceMinimum TermMaximum Term
Christopher Baez, aka “Butta”45Manhattan10 yearsLife
Joseph Logan, aka “Jazz” or “Jabb”32Ellenville5 years40 years
Joshua Morales, aka “Young”34Ellenville5 years40 years
Joshua Atkinson, aka “Swaggs”26Ellenville10 yearsLife
Luis Santiago, aka “Banks”35Ellenville10 years Life
Frankie Maldonado Jr.36Ellenville5 years40 years
Justin Torres35Ellenville5 years40 years
Erkan Deniz, aka “E” or “Ed”38Ellenville5 years 40 years
Daryl Livingston, aka “Whiz”35HuguenotNone20 years

Three defendants face additional charges. Deniz was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Atkinson was charged with distribution of cocaine and fentanyl. Santiago was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.