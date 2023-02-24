KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Rochelle man was convicted last Friday, February 17, of two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, following a four-day trial in Ulster County Court. Enri Gjinaj, 34, faces up to eight years in state prison.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on Jun. 8, 2022, during which Gjinaj violated a stay-away order of protection issued by the Larchmont Village Court for the victim and her 10-year-old daughter. According to court records, Gjinaj traveled from Westchester County to Kingston, where he assaulted the victim in her apartment, in a room next to her daughter’s bedroom.

The victim’s daughter called 911 from her closet. Kingston Police officers responded to the scene and quickly arrested Gjinaj in a stairwell next to the victim’s apartment.

Following his arrest, Gjinaj was sent to Ulster County Jail, where prosecutors say his abusive behavior continued. He called the victim six times from jail, demanding she post bail and drop the charges—further violating the stay-away order.

At trial, jurors from all over Ulster County listened to testimony from the victim, her 10-year-old daughter, members of the Kingston Police Department, and Ulster County 911 dispatchers.

The case was tried by two of Ulster County’s Special Victim’s Bureau Assistant District Attorneys, Jenna Hastings, and James Bryant. “Domestic violence is an insidious type of abuse and domination of others, that often makes the victim feel as if they are alone without any means of help,” said ADA Bryant. “The victim in this case bravely took a stand, working with law enforcement and our office to hold this defendant accountable.”

“This verdict is a result of a collaborative and swift response by Kingston’s Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Task Force (IPVI), which ensured justice for the victim by engaging the members of our county-wide task force immediately following the arrest,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills. “Ultimately, the expedited nature of this case is one of the core goals of the IPVI Program, and I am grateful to see this intervention which includes so many of our partners across law enforcement and our community succeed.”

“I applaud the collaboration of our county-level emergency service responders and Crime Victims Assistance Program Advocates, City of Kingston Police Officers, our talented and dedicated assistant district attorneys, and investigative staff who worked hard to ensure justice would be served for this victim and her daughter,” said District Attorney David Clegg. “This conviction is only the start of the long healing process for this family.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, at 1 p.m. Gjinaj was represented by the Ulster County Public Defender.