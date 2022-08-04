NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Early Sunday morning, police said a 2013 Audi S4 was driving on Southside Avenue in New Paltz and was seen violating several vehicle and traffic laws. The car was pulled over at about 2:25 a.m., and the driver was identified by police as Edwin Mendez, 29, of New Paltz.

While speaking with Mendez, officers determined that he was unlicensed and drunk, according to police. He was arrested and allegedly refused to take a chemical test.

Charges:

Driving while intoxicated (Felony)

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (Felony)

Mendez was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of New Paltz Court. He is due back on August 17, at 6 p.m.

Later that same day, at about 4:15 a.m., state police were patrolling on State Route 299 and saw the same 2013 Audi S4 allegedly violating several traffic laws. Troopers stopped the car and recognized the driver as Mendez, from his arrest less than two hours earlier.

Troopers noticed that Mendez was, once again, drunk, police said. He was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree- the same charges from earlier in the night.

Mendez was given another appearance ticket for the second offense. It is also returnable to the Town of New Paltz court, at the same time as his earlier ticket.