KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson River Maritime Museum has announced a new cruise, the “Twilight Tasting History Cruises.” This tour and tasting cruise will be held on Friday evenings aboard Solaris, the museum’s 100% solar-powered tour boat. Headlined by a rotating slate of Hudson Valley treats, guests taste samples of a variety of locally-produced foods, learn from a food historian, and enjoy the atmosphere of the Hudson River at sunset.

Tastings include heirloom apples, cheese, chocolate, booze and Prohibition, and honey. Each cruise will focus on a particular topic with a discussion of local history and a tasting of related foods from local purveyors and producers.

This Friday’s cruise, July 1, focuses on chocolate. Chocolate has a long history in the Hudson Valley, with records of consumption as early as the 17th century. The Gomez family, whose home is preserved at the Gomez Mill Historic Site, had strong connections to the chocolate trade. New Yorkers weren’t eating chocolate like we do today, however- they were drinking it! The Hudson Valley history of this popular treat is almost as rich as the chocolate itself, and guests can learn all about it on the tasting tour.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $42 for seniors and are available online. The cruise includes a tasting, sparkling water, and tasting notecards. Seating is limited to only 16 guests per cruise. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages aboard the tasting tour.