KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HGTV, a home improvement and real estate television channel, has announced its new show “Small Town Potential,” which was filmed in the Hudson Valley. The show premieres on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

In the eight-episode season, real estate agent and designer Davina Thomasula and her life partner and contractor Kristin Leitheuser help families settle down in a Hudson Valley town by finding and renovating a house for them. In each episode, Thomasula creates the design plan, which is brought to life by Leitheuser with the help of her dad and building partner, Don.

“The Hudson Valley is full of unique and beautiful towns nestled along the Hudson River,” said Thomasula. “So many people are moving here, because each town has a lot to offer and so much potential. I’m a real estate agent and designer who finds these upstate newcomers just the house they’re looking for.”

“And I happen to be her better half,” said Leitheuser. “A builder, working alongside my amazing dad, Don, renovating our clients’ homes to get them ready for their move-in date.”

In the first episode, they help a couple find and renovate an 1800s-era farmhouse in Marlboro. They then head over to Kingston to transform a drab attic into a serene artist studio.

“The Hudson Valley is filled with fabulous old homes, farmstands and mom-and-pop businesses, yet it’s also an easy train ride into New York City,” said Thomasula. “Even if you’ve lived here your whole life, you continue to discover new things you didn’t realize existed. Anyone with an imagination can restore some pretty amazing properties here.”

Thomasula and Leitheuser are engaged and live in Kingston. They also own a bar in Poughkeepsie called Goodnight Kenny, a tribute to Thomasula’s father. Leitheuser grew up in Pleasant Valley while Thomasula was born in Buffalo and grew up in Florida.

“We’re the only show on HGTV that films in the Hudson Valley area, and we’re the only two queer identifying female hosts,” said Thomasula.