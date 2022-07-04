SHANDAKEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Saturday that the county has received $3.96 million from New York State to convert two-and-a-half miles of the Ulster & Delaware (U&D) Railroad Corridor to a multi-use trail with pedestrian walkways. The funding will be used to promote environmentally friendly modes of travel on the corridor from Highmount to Belleayre Beach in Shandaken, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A map of the work to be completed. (Credit: Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan)

Once completed, the project will improve connectivity, air quality, and public access. Funding was recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul for projects such as this, that promote environmentally friendly transportation. Ulster County’s project was selected through a competitive process and received one of the largest awards for the region.

The funding, which covers up to 80% of total project costs, is made available through the Federal Highway Administration. Work will be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).