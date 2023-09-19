WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Buscemi and Brittany Snow are among the list of celebrities scheduled to appear at the Woodstock Film Festival. The festival is set for September 27 to October 1, with a special event on September 26.

Now in its 24th year, the Woodstock Film Festival takes place at venues across Woodstock, Rosendale and Saugerties. The lineup includes feature narratives, feature documentaries, shorts, live music, special events and guest panels.

Kiefer Sutherland, who was recently spotted in Kingston, will be performing a special acoustic music concert after the screening of his film “Texas Music Revolution.” The special event is set for September 26 at 7 p.m. at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock. You can still buy tickets on the Woodstock Film Festival website.

Other celebrities making appearances include Sofia Coppola, Steve Buscemi, Michael Imperioli, Bill Plympton, Griffin Dunne, Ramin Bahrani, Matthew Modine, Brittany Snow, Ted Hope, Vanessa Hope, Barbara Kopple, Sheila Nevins, The Zombies, Ondi Timoner, Lori Singer, Tim Blake Nelson and more. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award is going to renowned filmmaker James Ivory.

Narrative features

“Alien Intervention” by Janet Grillo, U.S.

“Asleep in My Palm” by Henry Nelson, U.S.

“At the Gates” by Augustus Meleo Bernstein, U.S.

“Blackout” by Larry Fessenden, U.S.

“The City of Your Final Destination” by James Ivory, U.S.

Crumb Catcher” by Chris Skotchdople, U.S.

“Eileen” by William Oldroyd, U.S.

“Fair Play” by Chloe Domont, U.S.

“Fairyland” by Andrew Durham, U.S.

“The Featherweight” by Robert Kolodny, U.S.

“Finestkind” by Brian Helgeland, U.S.

“Goodbye Stranger” by Aaron Rookus, Netherlands

“I Used to be Funny” by Ally Pankiw, Canada

“Irena’s Vow” by Louise Archambault, Poland, Canada

“The Kill Room” by Nicol Paone, U.S.

“The Listener” by Steve Buscemi, U.S.

“Mascot” by Remy van Heugten, Netherlands

“The Monk and the Gun” by Pawo Choyning Dorji, Bhutan

“Narcosis” by Martijn De Jong, Netherlands

“The New Boy” by Warwick Thornton, Australia

“No Right Way” by Chelsea Bo, U.S.

“Parachute” by Brittany Snow, U.S.

“Rachel Hendrix” by Victor Nunez, U.S.

“Ramona at Midlife” by Brooke Berman, U.S.

“Slide” by Bill Plympton, U.S.

“Stockade” by Eric McGinty, U.S.

“Summer Solstice” by Noah Schamus, U.S.

“Three Birthdays” by Jane Weinstock, U.S.

“Tótem” by Lila Avilés, Mexico, Denmark, France

“Which Brings Me to You” by Peter Hutchings, U.S.

Documentary features

“American Symphony” by Matthew Heineman, U.S.

“Another Body” by Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn, U.S.

“Anselm” by Wim Wenders, Germany

“Beyond Utopia” by Madeleine Gavin, U.S.

“Defiant” by Karim Amer, Ukraine, U.K., U.S.

“Down By The Riverside” by Jodie Childers and Dan Messina, U.S.

“Feeding Tomorrow” by Oliver English, U.S.

“Finding the Money” by Maren Poitras, U.S.

“Fioretta” by Matthew Mishory, U.S., Czechia

“Food & Country” by Laura Gabbert, U.S.

“Grasshopper Republic” by Daniel McCabe, U.S.

“Gumbo Coalition” by Barbara Kopple, U.S.

“Hollywoodgate” by Ibrahim Nash’at, U.S., Germany

“Hung Up On A Dream: The Zombies Documentary” by Robert Schwartzman, U.S.

“In the Shadow of Beirut” by Stephen Gerard Kelly and Garry Keane, U.S.

“Invisible Nation” by Vanessa Hope, U.S.

“Joan Baez I Am A Noise” by Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle and Karen O’Connor, U.S.

“Música!” by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, U.S.

“The New Americans: Gaming A Revolution” by Ondi Timoner, U.S.

“No Accident” by Kristi Jacobson, U.S.

“Razing Liberty Square” by Katja Esson, U.S.

“A Song Film by Kishi Bashi: Omoiyari” by Kishi Bashi and Justin Taylor Smith, U.S.

“Stamped from the Beginning” by Roger Ross Williams, U.S.

“Texas Music Revolution” by Troy Paff, U.S.

“The Tuba Thieves” by Alison O’Daniel, U.S.

“Unseen” by Set Hernandez Rongkilyo, U.S.

“When the Mountains Tremble” by Pamela Yates, Guatemala, 40th Anniversary Tribute

“With Peter Bradley” by Alex Rappoport, U.S.

Short highlights

“American Santa” by Avi Weider, U.S.

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games” by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson, U.S.

“Dammi” by Yann Mounir Demange, France

“Funnyface” by Jude Harris, U.S.

“I Am What You Imagine” by Matthew Modine, U.S.

“If Dreams Were Lightning” by Ramin Bahrani, U.S.

“Maria Schneider, 1983” by Elisabeth Subrin, France

“Peccadillo” by Sofia Garza-Barba, Mexico

“Who Tells the Story?” by Joan Churchill, U.S

You can check out the full schedule of events on the Woodstock Film Festival website. You can also still buy tickets to these screenings on the festival’s website.